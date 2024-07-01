The Blackawton International Festival of Wormcharming has raised £3,000 for several charities across the South Hams this year.
Eighty-four teams registered this year to participate in the festival despite the unfavourable conditions at the start of the day. Chris Oughton expressed his gratitude, saying: "The Blackawton International Festival of Wormcharming was another fantastic day, supported by the community - many thanks to all the teams that helped us put it together."
"With the auction in the evening under the guidance of Ash facing a tough crowd, we are happy to announce that we raised £3,000 for charity," he added.
The funds raised were allocated to seven charities within the South Hams as follows:
- Village Hall Fund: £1,000
- Fireworks Team: £600
- Devon Air Ambulance: £500
- Vic's Fund: £500
- Prickles in a Pickle: £200
- Dartmouth Food Bank: £100
- Kingsbridge Food Bank: £100