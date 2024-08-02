A leading infections expert has warned of a possible surge in the number of Covid cases in the South West during the summer.
Professor David Strain, from the University of Exeter's medical school, said that although Covid rates tended to fall in many regions in the country during the holidays, rates had gone up in the South West during the last couple of summers due to the influx of tourists, many of whom brought the virus from the rest of the country.
Speaking to the BBC, he said that “all the indicators say numbers were going up” and warned people to take precautions.
His comments come following the emergence of a new group of Covid-19 variants, known collectively as FLiRT.
The virologist said referrals from the Covid Medicines Delivery Unit (CMDU) were going up in Exeter from two to 20 a day, adding that “there is more Covid out there” and that this was “a really good barometer of what is going on in society”.
He said: “[FLiRT] escaped the immunity that antibodies from the initial vaccine has given us, which means unless you had the updated vaccine in autumn last year you probably don't have the antibodies that will reduce your risk of catching it.”
However, he added that the old vaccine was still giving “really good protection” against severe illness, even if that protection was starting to wane.
He advised people who were feeling unwell to get a Covid test and to avoid going out if possible, adding that vulnerable, mature adults were particularly at risk.
According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), there is no evidence to date that the FliRT variants are more severe compared to previous ones circulating in the UK.
It said: “UKHSA is continuing to monitor data relating to new variants both in the UK and internationally, assessing their severity and the ongoing effectiveness of vaccines. There is no change to the wider public health advice at this time.”