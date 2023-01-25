Potholes are a cause of serious accidents. The danger to cyclists and motorcyclists is an obvious one. According to Department for Transport statistics, in the ten -year period up to 2021 there were a total 7847 casualties, including, 452 cyclists and 725 motorcyclists killed or seriously injured, in accidents where the primary cause was ‘poor or defective road surface’. In addition, an even greater number of accidents to both road users and pedestrians result from drivers swerving to avoid potholes.