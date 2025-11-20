Dartmoor woke up to a pretty covering of snow this morning after a band of snow passed over the area overnight.
Here are some of the stunning pictures taken by some keen photographers out with a camera this morning.
The beauty of Dartmoor in the snow at Princetown at sunrise today. Picture by Helen Jackson/Dartmoor Photographer (Helen Jackson)
A snowy day dawns on Dartmoor. Picture by Helen Jackson/Dartmoor Photographer (Helen Jackson)
The sun rising over the Dartmoor snow. Photo: Mark Shackleton. (Mark Shackleton )
This morning at sunrise, Mark Shackleton photographed snow drifting across the moor. (Mark Shackleton)
Snow decorating a Dartmoor forest. Photo by Mark Shackleton. (Mark Shackleton)
Snow at Princetown gave students a day off school, closing the village primary and stopping locals getting to Tavistock College. Picture by Helen Jackson/Dartmoor Photographer (Helen Jackson)
Snowy roads at Princetown which closed the local school. Picture by Helen Jackson/Dartmoor Photographer (Helen Jackson/Dartmoor Photographer)
Night time in the snow at Princetown, the phone box looking picturesque. Picture by Helen Jackson/Dartmoor Photographer. (Nighttime in the snow at Princetown with phone box. Picture by Helen Jackson/Dartmoor Photographer.)
The beauty of Dartmoor in the snow. (Submitted)
Morning beauty of Dartmoor in the snow. (Submitted)
The beauty of Dartmoor in the snow. (Submitted)
