The South Hams paid tribute to all those who took part in Operation Overlord (D-Day) in 1944.
Beacons were lit between Stoke beach and Mothercombe, at Strete and on Kingsbridge Hill in Totnes..
In Kingsbridge a service was held by the War Memorial conducted by the Reverend Jax Tibury.
A last post was sounded and the National Anthem sung,
A group of Officer Cadets from Britannia Royal Naval College cleared Commonwealth War Graves at St Clement’s churchyard.
In Ivybridge a WWII Jeep was on display and people dressed up in costumes of the period
In Salcombe, from where 66 ships of the US Navy Amphibious Force sailed to Utah Beach for the Normandy landings, the number attending surpassed all expectations.
106 boats took part in the commemorative flotilla, a packed audience heard a talk on “Preparing for D-Day” and a service at the War Memorial followed by speeches at Whitestrand were attended by several hundred residents and visitors.