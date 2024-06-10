The South Hams paid tribute to all those who took part in Operation Overlord (D-Day) in 1944.

People gather in Dartmouth for the Service. Photo: Karen Perrow
People gather in Dartmouth for the Service. Photo: Karen Perrow (Karen Perrow)

Beacons were lit between Stoke beach and Mothercombe, at Strete and on Kingsbridge Hill in Totnes..

In Kingsbridge a service was held by the War Memorial conducted by the Reverend Jax Tibury.

A last post was sounded and the National Anthem sung,

A group of Officer Cadets from Britannia Royal Naval College cleared Commonwealth War Graves at St Clement’s churchyard.

In Ivybridge a WWII Jeep was on display and people dressed up in costumes of the period

In Salcombe, from where 66 ships of the US Navy Amphibious Force sailed to Utah Beach for the Normandy landings, the number attending surpassed all expectations.

106 boats took part in the commemorative flotilla, a packed audience heard a talk on “Preparing for D-Day” and a service at the War Memorial followed by speeches at Whitestrand were attended by several hundred residents and visitors.

The Noss Mayo and Newton Beacon. Photo Philip Parry Smith
The Noss Mayo and Newton Beacon. Photo Philip Parry Smith (Philip Parry Smith)
Mayor of Dartmouth Cllr David Wells. Photo Dartmouth Town Council
Mayor of Dartmouth Cllr David Wells. Photo Dartmouth Town Council (Dartmouth Town Council)
Kingsbridge Town Crier Roger Pinder. Photo Tom Ladds
Kingsbridge Town Crier Roger Pinder. Photo Tom Ladds (Tom Ladds)
Warrant Officer Nick Trantham Royal Marines, and Officer Cadets Stephanie Winter, Callum Jarvis, and Ed Wanders next to two of the cleared graves. Photo Britannia Royal Naval College
Warrant Officer Nick Trantham Royal Marines, and Officer Cadets Stephanie Winter, Callum Jarvis, and Ed Wanders next to two of the cleared graves. Photo Britannia Royal Naval College (Britannia Royal Naval College)
The parade through Salcombe. Photo Salcombe Town Council
The parade through Salcombe. Photo Salcombe Town Council (Salcombe Town Council)
The Last Post in Kingsbridge. Photo Richard Harding
The Last Post in Kingsbridge. Photo Richard Harding (Richard Harding)
Mayor of Dartmouth Cllr David Wells lays a wreath. Photo Karen Perrow
Mayor of Dartmouth Cllr David Wells lays a wreath. Photo Karen Perrow (Karen Perrow)
Bethan stands by a WWII Jeep in Ivybridge. Photo: Ivybridge Town Council
Bethan stands by a WWII Jeep in Ivybridge. Photo: Ivybridge Town Council (Ivybridge Town Council)
Wreath laying in Salcombe. Photo: Salcombe Town Council
Wreath laying in Salcombe. Photo: Salcombe Town Council (Salcombe Town Council)