Among the many accessible features found onboard are wheelchair lifts and wide decks that provide equal and easy access throughout the ship; a speaking compass that enables those with visual impairments to steer the ship; power assisted steering and a joystick for people with limited dexterity; unique ascender systems that allow wheelchair users to experience ‘life aloft’ up our masts and signage in braille, guidance tracks, tactile stair strips and raised directional arrows on handrails for people with visual impairments.