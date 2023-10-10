Last Sunday (October 8), when many of us were relaxing in the sunshine, RNLI crew member Immy Yeomantook on an impressive challenge in support of Salcombe RNLI.
With support from family, friends and crew, she ran from Jim Martin’s lifeboat monument in Kingsbridge to Bowcombe Bridge, swam 6.5 km to South Sands, to finish at Jim’s Salcombe lifeboat monument.
With two Ironman races under her belt, she tackled the first 2 km section of her run in 9 minutes 20 seconds, the staggering 16.5 km swim in 2 hours 15 minutes and the final 2.5 km run in 16 minutes 22 seconds.
Looking more like she’d just taken a gentle afternoon dip, Immy emerged from the water at South Sands greeted by cheers and applause, concluding her challenge by running through Salcombe’s busy streets. So far she has raised over £3,200 for salcombe RNLI with donations still coming in. To donate you can visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/imogen-yeoman-1679735268025