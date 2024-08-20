National Network Manager Dale Hipkiss highlighted that roads will be busier with popular destinations like seaside resorts and airports, “We anticipate the roads will be busier than usual this August Bank Holiday, with seaside resorts, airports and theme parks amongst some of the most popular destinations. People heading to Europe via the Kent ports for some last-minute sun should also check before they travel and leave plenty of extra time as routes in Kent are expected to be busier. “The lifting of roadworks will keep people moving, and some small checks, top-ups and rest as outlined in the TRIP guidance, are all things we encourage drivers to carry out before any long journey – not just during the Bank Holiday.”, Dale said.