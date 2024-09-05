Plymouth City Council is spearheading the construction of a new housing development on the edge of the city but just with the South Hams.
The development, on land off Stoggy Lane in Plympton, will see 500 modern, energy efficient homes built, of which 150 will be affordable.
Also in the plans is new wetland greenspace, up to 2,000 new trees and a financial contribution towards a new sports hub at Boringdon.
Plymouth City Councillor Chris Penberthy, Cabinet Member for Housing, Communities and Cooperative Development, will present the plans to his cabinet colleagues when they meet on Monday September 9.
In advance of the meeting, Chris said: "I'm really pleased to be able to talk about this venture, which has been long in the planning.
"Plymouth, like so many other cities in the UK, is in the midst of a national housing crisis and one of the obvious solutions to this is to build more houses. That's exactly what we're doing here.
"The Stoggy Lane development is certainly ambitious, but we owe it to the hundreds of households on the housing waiting list to make big decisions like this and provide answers to the problems."
The land at Stoggy Lane, which is designated for housing in the Joint Local Plan, is currently unutilised farmland with no formal public access.
It is owned by Plymouth City Council, but falls within the boundary of South Hams District Council.
Working with South Hams, Plymouth City Council have produced a masterplan ready to apply for planning permission.
Before that, though, a through public consultation on the scheme is expected to begin in September, featuring information sessions to allow residents to learn more and feedback on the plans.
That data will then be fed into a final design before a final planning application is submitted in Spring 2025.
Details on the consultation will be released in the new few weeks.
There is a theory by Peter Stedman that Stoggy Lane was part of an ancient nearly by-pass for the Ridgeway, along which those with leprosy were once forced to walk, to keep them away from the rest of the community.