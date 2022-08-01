HSBC Kingsbridge opening hour mystery solved
Customers at the HSBC branch in Kingsbridge have been bemused to find it closed during normal opening hours.
An HSBC UK spokesperson said:.
“We apologise to our customers that we have not been able to open our Kingsbridge branch in accordance with our published opening hours. This is due to significant challenges we have with staffing the branch at this time.
We will be opening the branch for two days a week for the next three weeks, and we will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays 9.30am to 3.30pm, but hope to be able to be fully re-opened after that.
Day to day transactions can be carried out at the Kingsbridge Post Office, which is a short walk from the branch. Customers who need to visit an HSBC UK branch outside of the temporary opening arrangements can visit our Plymouth branch (4 Old Town Street, PL1 1DD). Alternatively, customers can use the Live Chat function on online banking or through the app, or call the number on the back of their card and we can guide them on the best way forward.”
The staffing challenges include specific internal requirements to have certain members of staff who are key-holders or carry out other roles, available at all times while the branch is open.
