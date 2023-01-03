On strike days (7 January 3, 4 ,5 and 6) only an extremely reduced service will operate on a limited number of routes. Some parts of the GWR network will have no service at all. Services will start later (7.30am) and all journeys must be completed by 6.30pm. The day after the strikes (Sunday January 8) will also be affected. Trains will start later and there could be short-notice cancellations and alterations.