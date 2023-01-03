Trades unions have announced industrial action, including strike action and action short of strike, over January that will affect rail services to January 8 2023.
For the majority of the period, a reduced, revised timetable will operate across several train operators, including GWR.
On strike days (7 January 3, 4 ,5 and 6) only an extremely reduced service will operate on a limited number of routes. Some parts of the GWR network will have no service at all. Services will start later (7.30am) and all journeys must be completed by 6.30pm. The day after the strikes (Sunday January 8) will also be affected. Trains will start later and there could be short-notice cancellations and alterations.
On the days affected, passengers are advised to find an alternative way to travel. Where services are running, customers should only travel by train if absolutely necessary, and it is highly recommended that a seat reservation is made. Other train operators are also affected by this action, so onward travel could also be affected.
Where they are able to run services, they are expected to be extremely busy and we are not able to provide bus replacement services.
Customers who have already purchased tickets for strike days can claim a full refund or amend their ticket; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to Delay Repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more.
To help customers, tickets will be valid for travel on alternative days on GWR services as follows:
Tickets for January 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 can be used the day before, or up to and including Tuesday January 10.
Season-ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.
Tuesday January 3 and Wednesday January 4 2023
An extremely limited service will operate. Services will start at 7.30am and all journeys must be completed before 6.30pm.
A very limited service will run only on the following routes between:
London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads, extended to Plymouth every other hour
Bristol Temple Meads and Plymouth
Avoid travelling and seek alternative ways to make your journey. If you are intending to travel on these routes, please only do so if absolutely necessary. Trains that are operating will be extremely busy.
The Night Riviera sleeper service will not operate.
Thursday January 5 2023
No service will operate through the South Hams (Totnes or Ivybridge)
Friday January 6 2023
An extremely limited service will operate. Services will start at 7.30am and all journeys must be completed before 6.30pm.
A very limited service will run only on the following routes between:
London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads, extended to Plymouth every other hour
Bristol Temple Meads and Plymouth
Avoid travelling and seek alternative ways to make your journey. If you are intending to travel on these routes, please only do so if absolutely necessary. Trains that are operating will be extremely busy.
The Night Riviera sleeper service will not operate.
Saturday January 7 2023
An extremely limited service will operate. Services will start at 7.30am and all journeys must be completed before 6.30pm.
A very limited service will run only on the following routes between:
Bristol and Plymouth
Avoid travelling and seek alternative ways to make your journey. If you are intending to travel on these routes, please only do so if absolutely necessary. Trains that are operating will be extremely busy.
Sunday January 8 2023
Trains will continue to be disrupted. There will be a reduced level of service throughout the day; a later start to services in the morning and some late-night services may be cancelled.
Trains that are operating will be extremely busy. Please check before you travel.
The Night Riviera sleeper service will resume.