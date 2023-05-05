South Hams friends photographer and drone film maker Michael Wynne-Powell and farmer John Tucker have marked the Coronation in their own special way at Burgh Island.
'Long Live The King' was spelt out in the sand by John's tractor marks, and filmed by Michael. The couple have worked on previous projects to mark or celebrate significant events and the images have been shared nationwide.
John was so delighted with the image on the front page of the Kingsbridge and Salcombe Gazette this week that he posed for this picture at his breakfast table and Michael has shared his video of the writing in the sand with us. The writing took around 20 minutes but it has been condensed into a one minute video.