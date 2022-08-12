Household support available
South Hams District Council is offering a Household Support Fund.
A large number of residents are experiencing financial hardship as a result of the cost of living crisis. The Household Support Fund is available to provide rapid short-term financial support to meet immediate needs and help those who are struggling to afford food, energy and water bills, and other related essentials this year.
The scheme runs until September 30 2022 and is designed to help ease financial pressure on residents and to support those most in need this summer whilst the economy recovers.
Due to the limited amount of funds they have available, they will prioritise items necessary for day to day living such as food, energy costs and essential household items.
They will be accepting applications for other essential types of support which cannot be budgeted for and which deliver on the aims of this scheme. These items will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Their eligibility criteria balances supporting as many residents as they can targeting limited funds to support those who need our help the most.
Applicants must be over the age of 16, live in the council area (as their main residence); and be without sufficient resources to meet the immediate short-term needs of themselves or dependents. Not every application will be awarded. The scheme will not award:
mortgage support - however homeowners could still qualify for the other elements of the fund (such as food, energy, water, essentials linked to energy and water and wider essentials).
Where a homeowner is having difficulty with their mortgage payments, they should contact their lender as soon as possible to discuss their circumstances, as lenders will have a set procedure to assist. Payment will be made by direct payment of money to a nominated bank account, items purchased on their behalf and delivered to their nominated address, referral to other relevant organisations that can meet their needs or a combination of the above
In order to make an assessment of the household needs and priorities, the Council will require some information to be provided. This may include details of who is living within the household, income and details of any savings, and the circumstances and reasons that led to an application being made.
Once a completed application is received, the details will be passed on to an advisor within the Housing Benefit Team.
In making a decision on whether to make an award from the scheme and the amount to be awarded the advisor will consider the eligibility criteria and the approach to prioritisation, as well as the funds that they have available at the time of application.
Once they have assessed whether the application falls within their eligibility criteria, they will consider whether the applicant meets one or more of their prioritisation criteria.
The assessing advisor will determine the amount of support based on local economic factors and arrangements in place with other agencies/retailers. It will not always be possible to provide the full amount required due to the limited funds they have available.
They will also let people know about other services in the council and the community, which may be able to provide further support.
Support is usually be provided from the fund only once. In exceptional circumstances, the council allow a repeat application.
As funds are limited, the council will prioritise those households facing the greatest need.
The scheme is due to run until September 30 2022 but once all funds have been allocated, the fund will be closed.
The council also has several other financial aid schemes available and The Department for Work and Pensions are responsible for providing a number of payments and advances for those who meet the eligibility criteria. These include:
• Funeral Payments
• Sure Start Maternity Grant
• Winter Fuel and Cold Weather Payments
• Short-term Benefit Advances
To find out more about the Household Support Fund visit : https://www.southhams.gov.uk/household-support-fund or call on 01803 861234
