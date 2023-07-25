Thank you to everyone who has shown us their support so far and we hope the government is listening." Cllr Julian Brazil, Leader of South Hams District Council, said: "I fully support the Radiographers. Like other NHS workers, I see the radiographers strike as a strike to save the NHS. I thought things would be different after the pandemic but it's back to as it was before. Corporate greed continues unabated, while key workers are forced to use food banks" Cllr Steve Darling, Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group on Torbay Council and Prospective Parliamentary Candidate, said: " It was enlightening to meet our radiographers from our local NHS in Torbay and South Devon. It was disturbing to hear how they are having to work long hours with chronic understaffing and long waiting lists due to uncompetitive wages in an international health market. Ministers need to come down from their ivory towers and meet with these workers to develop a clear solution to this crisis in our NHS that has been brewing for years."