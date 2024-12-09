Rowcroft Hospice is embracing digital innovation to connect with young supporters through a new collaboration with local company Tubers.
Together, they have created two engaging, age-appropriate videos to inspire primary school pupils across South Devon.
Now in its fourth year, the Rudolph Run continues to grow, with thousands of children donning antlers and red noses this December to participate in a festive sponsored run or walk.
Schools and nurseries across South Devon customise their own Rudolph Run experience, with funds raised directly supporting Rowcroft’s specialist end-of-life care for patients and families.
"This year, the creative support from Tubers has added a whole new dimension to the Rudolph Run,” said Rowcroft’s Events Manager Alexia Croft. “The videos help introduce the concept of hospice care in a way that’s engaging and relevant for young minds. For Rowcroft, connecting with younger audiences is about more than just fundraising; it’s about fostering a lifelong understanding of compassion, care, and community."
“We’re thrilled to support Rowcroft Hospice and The Rudolph Run,” said Nick Ellison, Tubers founder. “These two innovative videos not only help to spread festive cheer, but they also communicate a fundamental message about the importance of caring for others in our local community. They help to nurture the seeds of empathy and community responsibility in the hearts of the next generation, and shine a light on the vital role that the hospice plays in supporting people who are very ill.”
Last year’s Rudolph Run saw around 6,000 children from 30 schools and nurseries raise £35,000 for the hospice.
Every pound raised from the Rudolph Run will be used to support the hospice in continuing to deliver essential care to patients and their families across South Devon - from Dartmouth to Dawlish and Dartmoor.
For more information about Rowcroft Hospice’s Rudolph Run and other events, please visit
www.rowcrofthospice.org.uk