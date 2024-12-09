“We’re thrilled to support Rowcroft Hospice and The Rudolph Run,” said Nick Ellison, Tubers founder. “These two innovative videos not only help to spread festive cheer, but they also communicate a fundamental message about the importance of caring for others in our local community. They help to nurture the seeds of empathy and community responsibility in the hearts of the next generation, and shine a light on the vital role that the hospice plays in supporting people who are very ill.”