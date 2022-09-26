NILA was founded by Anthony Mangnall MP following a visit to Hope Cove Life Boat in his constituency of Totnes and South Devon. This visit highlighted the essential work of the UK’s independent lifeboats as well as the many challenges they face including funding, public awareness and long-term support. He has worked with colleagues in Parliament as well as industry experts to form the charity, which will now be able to offer independent lifeboats the support and recognition they desperately need.