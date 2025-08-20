Concerned customers reported more than 170,000 scam referrals to HMRC in the 12 months to 31 July 2025, and while that is a 12 per cent reduction compared to the previous year, more than 47,000 of these reports still involved fake tax refund claims. If someone receives a communication claiming to be from HMRC that asks for personal details or offers a tax rebate, they should check the official HMRC scams guidance to verify its authenticity.