Brixham-based heritage sailing trawler Vigilance needs a new South Devon Chair of Trustees following death last month of former chair Colin Mawbey.
Thanks to a grant of more than £1.1m from the National Heritage Memorial Fund (NHMF) she is currently undergoing major repairs in a Plymouth shipyard.
Acting Chair, Peter Milligan, says “Vigilance will return to Brixham in March 2025 when she will be in as good a condition, probably better, as she was when built at the town’s Upham’s Shipyard in 1926.
“We are looking for a new Chair of the Trustees to steer her through the final phases of the repairs and to see her resume day sails around the South Devon coast.
“Vigilance is of national importance and is part of the UK Historic Fleet and her iconic red sails will once again be a familiar sight along the South coast of Devon.”
The new Chair is likely to be a resident of Dartmouth, the wider South Hams, Torbay or nearby, have a knowledge of historic boats and be used to working with a large group of friendly, committed volunteers. He or she will be the public face of Vigilance and ideally have some charity background, although that is not essential.
Carolyn Brown, a member of the Board of Trustees, says: “It’s a wonderful opportunity to join us at this exciting time as Vigilance goes through the final stages of her major refit.
“The right person will have the vision to help us plan how best to celebrate, not only her long-anticipated return home to Brixham as a major attraction but also her centenary year in 2026 which will generate interest from enthusiasts around the world.” Still classed as a Brixham Sailing Trawler, although no longer fishing, Vigilance is the last of a long
line of beam trawlers or smacks built at Upham’s Shipyard in Brixham in 1926.
For more details of the honorary position you can contact the Acting Chair, Peter Milligan by e-mail: [email protected] or call 01803 853838 or 07734 749261.
The Vigilance website is at : www.vigilanceofbrixham.co.uk