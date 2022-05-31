Historic railway unveils bumper Jubilee plans

South Devon Railway is gearing up for a special Royal Jubilee bank holiday when visitors will have the chance to sign up for a memorable train ride in the oldest Great Western Railway operational bogie coach in existence.

Saloon no. 9044 is believed to have carried King Edward VII, then the Prince of Wales, and opera singer Madame Patti.

The historic railway line is laying on a whole host of events at Staverton station to celebrate the Queen’s four-day platinum jubilee bonanza including a daily beer festival with 40 real ales, ciders, craft beer, wine, Pimms and Prosecco, live entertainment, a barbecue and cream teas.

The railway team will also be taking part in the jubilee beacon lighting at 9.45pm on Thursday June 2 and on from 5pm on Friday June 3 a DJ will play all the number one hits from the 70 year’s of the Queen’s reign.

And teams and individuals are invited to take part in a ‘Right Royal Quiz’ at 7pm on Saturday June 4.

And of course the railway line will lay on its popular train rides along the stunning River Dart between Buckfastleigh and Totnes during the four-day weekend and into the evenings.

The railway’s general manager, Ernest Elsworth-Wilson, said: “We’re so looking forward to the Jubilee Weekend and we hope that our visitors have a wonderful time, celebrating this momentous achievement by Her Majesty.

“We’re running trains all day long, with the events focused on Staverton station. There’s no parking there, but we’re running trains from Buckfastleigh and Totnes into the evening to take passengers to and from the station.

“We think it’ll be a weekend to remember.”