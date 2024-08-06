The only two operational paddle steamers in Britain are poised to meet on the River Dart for the first time later this month.
The Waverley is described as the world's last seagoing paddlesteamer. Her maiden voyage was on June 16, 1947 and saw her operate the route she was primarily intended for – the cruise up Loch Long and Loch Goil to the villages of Lochgoilhead and Arrochar.
Built to replace an earlier Waverley lost during World War II, it was constructed by A & J Inglis of Glasgow for the London and North Eastern Railway. The ship initially operated on the Firth of Clyde in Scotland, providing ferry services and pleasure cruises.
In the 1970s, facing obsolescence and financial difficulties, Waverley was retired from regular service. However, a campaign led by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society (PSPS) saved the vessel, and she was saved.
The Kingswear Castle is a river paddle steamer built in 1924 by Philip & Son of Dartmouth.
In 1965, after many years of service, she was withdrawn from operation and laid up. In 1967, the PSPS acquired and restored her. For a time it cruised on the River Medway and the Thames Estuary and in 2012 she returned to the Dart.
The Waverley will sail from Plymouth for the historic meeting. The day before, on Friday August 29, she joins the Cattewatter Harbour Commissioners 150th anniversary celebrations at the mouth of the Plym.