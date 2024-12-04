For out final look at the hidden homeless we meet Wailim Wong the Communications Officer at Citizen’s Advice South Hams.
He said: “It is exacerbated in the South Hams by the particularly high house prices, especially in the coastal areas.
“We simply don’t know how many people are sofa surfing or living with parents and they probably don’t regard themselves as homeless because they’ve got a roof over their heads.”
Wailim continued:” It’s something that’s crept up the agenda.
“Around 10 years ago we saw very few people about housing issues but now its the third or fourth biggest issue we see in the South Hams.
“Supply hasn’t kept up with demand.
Devon County Council and central government are all very aware of the issue and the need for more affordable and rented homes.
Wailim said: “Recognition of the problem if the hidden rather than street homeless is needed and if government could give local authorities the resources and the power to have a key worker for people who are in unstable housing situation.
“It would be a one-stop-shop where they would say: ‘We can see your situation. We can explain how to get you onto the housing register. We can explain what benefits you might be entitled to.
Quite often there are mental health issues as well so maybe a GP might be involved but rather than have all these agencies that someone has to approach when they might be in a pretty grim place already it might be a quite helpful thing.”
Help is at hand from the CAB as Wailim explained:
We can look at how someone got into that situation, do some basic budgeting, make sure that they are claiming everything they are entitled to.
Unfortunately we can’t conjure up housing.”
Call South Hams CAB on 0808 278 7948