This November Devon County Council (DCC) is asking for your views on the draft Devon and Torbay Local Transport Plan 2025-2040.
The Devon and Torbay Local Transport Plan 4 (LTP4) is the strategic document that sets out the priorities for transport across the county between 2025 and 2040.
Transport and connectivity have a vital role in helping make Devon and Torbay the best place to grow up, live happily and healthier, and prosper.
Many of the projects from Local Transport Plan 3 have now been delivered, and changes in technology, working patterns and climate change mean the way we travel is changing.
Devon County Council’s vision is that: “Transport will facilitate sustainable growth and support reaching net zero carbon by 2050 at the latest. Well-integrated, accessible and inclusive transport will improve travel choice and benefit the health and wellbeing of everyone.”
Alongside this vision, six objectives that the LTP4 will help to achieve have been identified: Decarbonisation, Easier travel, Reliable and resilient, Unlock development, Greater places for people and for Devon to be naturally active.
During the consultation period, you can access hard copies of consultation documents and materials at all libraries across Devon and Torbay.
Once the consultation has closed, DCC will collate and analyse all feedback received and will consider consultee replies in the final document.
A consultation report will also be created detailing all the main findings and results from this consultation exercise. This will be made publicly available.