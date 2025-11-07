Totnes friends of Palestine are appealing help to settle a Palestinian family in the town.
A family of six from Gaza - Ahmed, his wife Mona, and their four children - have spent over a year stranded in Cairo with no rights, income or access to school.
They fled unimaginable violence and destruction in Gaza, carrying only what they could.
After a long and difficult process, their UK visas were finally approved and they will be arriving in Totnes very soon.
They will be coming under a Skilled Worker visa, which has been approved by the UK Home Office.
Ahmed is a respected cultural organiser and musician.
He represented the Palestine Music Expo (PMX) in Gaza and organised five children’s music festivals there between 2021 and 2023, bringing joy, creativity, and hope to tens of thousands of young people living under blockade.
Since arriving in Egypt, Ahmed has continued his mission to support others. In 2025, he launched a programme for Gazan refugee musicians in Cairo, providing instruments, rehearsal space, concerts, and access to psychotherapy — helping artists heal and express themselves through music even in exile.
Once in the UK, Ahmed will continue supporting Palestinian artists and rebuilding cultural life disrupted by war.
They need to raise £4,000 to cover housing deposit, initial rent and basic living expenses for their first six weeks.
The family has already spent over £30,000 on visas, flights, and survival costs, leaving them in debt and without resources.
Your support will help a family who have lost everything begin again with safety and dignity in Totnes.
Totnes Friends of Palestine are a grassroots team from Totnes — neighbours, teachers, parents, and volunteers — who believe that everyone deserves safety and dignity.
Their community has a strong record of welcoming refugees, and we are ready to offer housing, support, and friendship as this family begins to rebuild their lives.
