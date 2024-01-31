Citizens Advice South Hams is launching a new drive to help tackle gambling addiction in the county.
A survey published by charity, Gamble Aware, found one in 10 people in the South Hams were at risk of problem gambling, representing 10.4 per cent of the county’s population at an estimated cost to the local economy of £1m.
The latest statistics show 44 per cent of adults in Britain gambled at least once in a month in an industry worth £14.1 billion-a-year (Gambling Commission). A YouGov study quoted by Public Health England found 13 per cent of the population experienced some form of harm from their gambling.
Around two million people in Britain are experiencing the effects of gambling harm including 300,000 people classed as pathological gamblers.
Around 55,000 children are problem gamblers with millions more at risk of harm as a result of someone else’s gambling.
Citizens Advice South Hams Chief Executive, Janie Moor, said: “Gambling now takes place across many different age groups and social classes. At Citizens Advice South Hams we’re increasingly concerned that people are turning to gambling to try and cope with increases in the cost of living.
“In addition to bookies across our towns, people are increasingly betting from home using online gaming platforms. When betting becomes addictive, we see people getting in serious financial stress and this can also cause severe problems with family relationships and mental health.”
To help address the issue of problem gambling, Citizens Advice South Hams is working with the national addiction service, GamCare, and local partners ARA to refer people for treatment. The three-year project also includes a leaflet, poster and social media campaign across the county.
Janie Moore added: “We recognise it’s very difficult for people with addictions to acknowledge their problems and come forward for help. Our advisers have received training to look for signs of problem gambling and to engage people with gambling problems or their friends and relatives in a sensitive conversation which might lead to a referral and support by ARA.”