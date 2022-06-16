Heat-health alert issued by UK Health Security Agency South West
A level two heat-health alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency South West from midnight tonight until midnight on Saturday.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) South West has issued a level two heat-health alert as the Met Office forecasts high temperatures for the coming days.
This is the first heat-health alert of the year, with high temperatures expected across the south west and other parts of the country.
The alert, which comes into place at midnight tonight until midnight on Saturday June 18.
With these high temperatures forecast for the next couple of days, UKHSA South West is taking the chance to remind people to look after themselves and others who may be at risk.
Dominic Mellon, Deputy Director at UK Health Security Agency South West, said:
“Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and we want everyone to enjoy the hot weather safely and be aware of good health advice for coping with warmer conditions as sunny spells can pose health risks for some people.
“During periods of hot weather, it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions. Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion such as feeling dizzy or weak with an intense thirst and a headache, and move to a cool place as soon as possible.”
