AN 11-year-old organ donation campaigner, Lottie Bryon-Edmond, has been made an honorary NHS director in recognition of her commitment raising awareness of organ donation.
Lottie received a liver transplant at just five weeks old, making her, at the time, the youngest person in the world to successfully undergo the operation.
Sir Richard Ibbotson, chairman of Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Last year Lottie shared her story with our board of directors and reduced us all to silence (and some of us to tears) by her courage and her compassion for others. Her wish for a memorial to say thank you to organ donors and their families touched a chord with all of us.
“I am very proud that today we are making Lottie an honorary director – she epitomises the values that we hold dear and her vision chimes with our own for better health and care for all.
“In the NHS’s 75th year, it feels particularly fitting that we recognise the contributions and potential of our young people as we build our brighter future together.”
On the day Lottie received her life-saving transplant, her older brother Daniel signed the organ donor register.
Tragically three years later Daniel died as a result of an accident, but through organ donation he was able to save and improve the lives of a number of others.
Lottie said: “It is my dream to have a permanent memorial to organ donors and their families.
“It is my way of saying a massive thank you to donors like my brother Daniel and the donor who gave me their liver. I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for them.”
Lottie’s father, Chris, added: “We are really proud of Lottie and what she has achieved so far.
“We have made really good progress fundraising and we are grateful to Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust for helping us identify a place in the hospital for the memorial.
“We still have a long way to go to make Lottie’s dream a reality and would love everyone to get involved.”
To donate to Lottie’s fundraiser visit www.gofundme.com/f/lotties-organ-donor-memorial-fund
Anyone can register a decision to become an organ donor after death, there is no age limit. For more information visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk