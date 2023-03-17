Sir Richard Ibbotson, chair of Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, has agreed to serve another term in the hot seat at the invitation of the council of governors.
Richard, chairman since June 2014, was due to resign from the post at the end of May but has been persuaded to stay on for an extra year.
He said: “Throughout my nine years with Torbay and South Devon I have been continuously impressed by the dedication of our people. I have been privileged to work with an equally dedicated board. I am delighted that I now have the opportunity to work with our people for a further year.”
Trust chief executive, Liz Davenport, thanked Richard, adding: “We are delighted he has accepted their offer and we will have the benefit of his leadership, courage and wisdom for a further year.”
His eventual successor will be appointed by NHS England and NHS Improvement.