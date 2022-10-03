Health advice for kids and teens
TWO new online support and guidance websites are up and running, to provide primary and secondary school age children and their parents or carers with health and wellbeing advice.
Launched by Devon County Council’s Public Health Nursing department, they were developed with Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust and include national advice as well as relevant information about local services.
The sites include interactive elements and activities to engage audiences, and were co-designed by parents, carers, children, and young people.
The first ‘Health for Kids’ provides information for primary school aged children and includes games, videos, and quizzes.
For parents and carers of primary school aged children there is a separate area containing in-depth guidance and local information.
The second website ‘Health for Teens’ is created for young people, and provides information and advice through videos, listicles, quizzes, health information, truths and rumours.
There are several different sections ranging from feelings, health, lifestyle, relationships and growing up.
The two websites follow the launch of Devon’s Health for Under 5’s website which went live earlier this year.
Councillor Andrew Leadbetter, cabinet member responsible for children’s services, said: “As young people, and as parents, we do our best to make the most of life, and to make the right decisions. It’s not easy, and we do what feels right at the time.
“Together, these three websites can help. They’re written by public health nursing professionals who are talking to young people and their parents or carers and see the challenges every day.
“They’ve compiled their advice so that everyone can use it, confidentially, in their own time, in their own company or better still shared between child and parent.”
The sites welcome any additions from local residents. Anyone who wishes to submit content, articles or local events for consideration should email [email protected]
