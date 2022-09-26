Bird Flu surveillance zone in place
ANOTHER outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in South Devon.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed on Tuesday September 20 in commercial ducks and other mixed poultry at a second premises near Buckfastleigh.
A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone, which covers parts of the South Hams including Dartington, Totnes and Rattery, were put in place around the premises.
All birds on the infected premises are to be humanely culled.
Devon has been hit hard by bird flu, particularly the areas around Cullompton, Tiverton and Teignbridge.
Devon, Cornwall and parts of Somerset were placed in a regional Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) on September 16.
There have been 126 cases of the disease confirmed in poultry and captive birds in England since last November.
