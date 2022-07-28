Have your say about South Hams

Subscribe newsletter
South Hams District Council are launching a pilot scheme called My Place, My Views, to make it easier and simpler for people to have their say about their local areas.
Habits are changing all the time and they want to capture this by testing a new digital platform to help plan for the future. They want residents to give their views on where they live, what they think about their neighbourhoods and the facilities and services available to them.
My Place, My Views consists of a simple survey and interactive map, which will ask people how they feel about:
• Their local facilities, services and open spaces
• The types of places they like most and why
• Using online services.
• The places they would like to see change in the next five to ten years.
My Place, My Views is funded by the Government as part of their digital planning and levelling up agenda. The team responsible for the Plymouth and South West Devon Joint Local Plan is looking at a quicker, bite-size approach to gathering views and opinion. They want to make it easier for people to get involved in planning. The information residents share will help shape important future conversations about the Joint Local Plan and boost our understanding of priorities in your areas.
The survey is open for comments until 5pm on October 17 2022.
Judy Pearce, Chair of the Joint Local Plan Partnership Board said “We want as many people as possible across Plymouth, South Hams and West Devon to take part in this survey. The more people who take part, the more we will understand how you feel about the areas you live in and what changes you may want to see in the future for our city, towns, villages and countryside.”
Anyone who fills out the survey can opt into a raffle with gift vouchers of up to £100 as prizes. These can be spent across a range of dining, entertainment and experiences across the South Hams, West Devon and Plymouth. Two prizes are up for grabs in each of the authority areas.
To take part in the survey and drop a pin on the interactive map visit https://pshwd.commonplace.is/
You can also sign up to any future conversations around the Joint Local Plan via the new platform or email [email protected] or [email protected] to be added to the database.
Members of the project team will also be out and about throughout the summer if you want to talk to them or if you are having trouble filling out the survey. They will be publishing the schedule of events on our social media in the next few weeks
