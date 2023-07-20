IF you see Kurt Gonnelly call 999 say the police.
Police are seeking the 22-year-old Paignton man who is wanted on two court warrants.
A police spokesperson said: 'Kurt Gonnelly is sought for failing to appear before Plymouth Crown Court in connection with reports of assault causing actual bodily harm and a separate report of common assault.
'He is also wanted for failing to appear at Newton Abbot Magistrates’ Court in connection with a report of possession of a class A drug.
'Extensive inquiries have failed to locate him and police are asking the public for information about his whereabouts.
'Gonnelly has connections to Paignton, Plymouth and Torquay.'
He is described as a white male, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with short dark brown hair.
Anyone who sees Gonnelly is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999, quoting reference number 50230182995.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via https://www.crimestoppers-uk.org