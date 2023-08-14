Totnes dog walker and charity volunteer Vicky Jackman has ran her third Totnes 10k to raise money for Totnes Caring. The annual run, organised by Teignbridge Trotters, was a sell-out this year, with 625 runners and a fully-subscribed fun run for the under 15s.
Race organisers chose Totnes Caring once again as their local charity. Totnes Caring provided 12 volunteers on the day and their CEO Claire Hill handed out medals at the finish line.
Vicky became a shopping volunteer for Totnes Caring in 2020 during the pandemic, She’s since raised hundreds of pounds and awareness for them through her running,
Vicky completed her third Totnes 10k as a personal best, raising more than £300 in sponsorships. She was joined by local children Harry and Florence – some of Totnes Caring’s youngest volunteers who gave up time in their summer holidays to help raise funds.
Totnes Caring’s Victoria Wolf said: “Vicky’s can-do attitude and immense positivity has helped us so much over the years. We’re thrilled she chose to represent us in the run again this year and would like to thank Vicky, our community fundraiser Gemma, and our 12 volunteers who did us proud.”