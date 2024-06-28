The library at Habertonford Primary School has undergone a “makeover” thanks to support from the local community.
Hunters Lodge Inn at Cornworthy, held a quiz last December and raised £485 to start the refurbishment fund.
This amount was recently matched by the school’s PTFA, allowing the school to buy new library furnishings and decorating materials.
Volunteers from Ivybridge Young Farmers gave up a Saturday to repaint the walls and ceiling and revarnish some repurposed shelves.
Library lead for the school, Gemma Blair, said: “We have been touched by the support from our local community and can’t thank them enough for their support.
“In current times, we would have really struggled to complete the renovation project without their generous donations of time and money.
“Everyone who has helped has enabled us to create a new, fresh space to promote the love of reading that is such an important life skill and the children are really enjoying and valuing their new library.”