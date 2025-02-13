Pupils and staff at Harbertonford Primary School are celebrating after Ofsted inspectors have concluded that it’s a welcoming and friendly school with a strong sense of community.
Ofsted inspectors visited in December and have praised the school in their subsequent report for having high expectations for all pupils and for the highly positive relationships between staff and pupils.
Headteacher, Jack Pemberton, who started at the school this academic year was singled out with inspectors saying that he has brought fresh energy to the school, which has been warmly welcomed by the school community.
In their report, inspectors also recognised that pupils benefit from a rich range of opportunities to help develop their talents and interests and that there is a sharp focus on raising standards for all pupils.
Inspectors additionally noted that:
Pupils are polite and respectful.
The school’s curriculum is broad and ambitious.
Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are well supported and learn the full curriculum alongside their peers.
Pupils have a strong understanding of equality and respect.
The provision for pupils’ personal development is a strength of the school.
Pupils appreciate the range of trips on offer.
The Little Owls Early Years provision was also commended for getting children off to a strong start and for providing them with a wealth of opportunities to learn.
Inspectors said that the nursery’s experienced staff know when to support children and when to allow them to work independently.
Jack Pemberton, Headteacher at Harbertonford Primary School said:
“I am delighted that we have received such a positive Ofsted report and pleased that inspectors noted that parents are highly supportive of the school and value its caring nature. I am also glad they stated that all staff are proud to work here, as this report is a testament to their dedication to giving children the very best educational experience.