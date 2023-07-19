Great Western Railway is celebrating the start of the summer holidays by again inviting customers to take a unique journey to Dartmouth – via train, steam railway and boat.
Following its successful launch last year, the train operator has again teamed up with the Dartmouth Steam Railway and River Boat Company to offer a through ticket direct to Dartmouth.
Sightseers can travel by GWR train to Paignton, before connecting with the steam train to Kingswear, and then the foot passenger ferry service to Dartmouth.
GWR Director of Sales and Marketing, Amanda Burns, said:
“We were really proud to start offering this through ticket last year and hundreds of people enjoyed the breathtaking journey to Dartmouth via GWR train, steam railway and boat.
“I’m really pleased that we’ve retained this partnership with Dartmouth Steam Railway and River Boat Company (DSRRB) and hope even more customers take this unique opportunity to travel to one of the most picturesque spots the South West has to offer.
“Purchasing your ticket couldn’t be simpler, either online or through the GWR app. Just remember to input Kingswear (for Dartmouth) in the journey planner and the following day you could be experiencing a truly memorable day out.”
Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall championed the launch of the ticket last year and is delighted to see it back on offer.
Mr Mangnall said:
“This partnership between GWR and the Dartmouth steam railway offers a romantic and unique way of arriving in South Devon. I hope even more residents, visitors and tourists take advantage of it again this year.”
Dartmouth Steam Railway and River Boat Company Managing Director John Jones said:
“We’re really excited to be linking up again with GWR to offer visitors the opportunity to enjoy a trip on our steam trains and boats. Fingers crossed we get some amazing weather so passengers can climb aboard and enjoy the fantastic scenery.”
The Dartmouth Steam Railway, is a 6.7-mile heritage railway on the former Great Western Railway branch line between Paignton and Kingswear where the Dartmouth Passenger Ferry takes them across the River Dart to Dartmouth. It is a commercial operation.
Bookings are available until Sunday October 29, and then Tuesday October 31 and Thursday November 2 2023.
Tickets are only available when purchased in advance. Bookings close at 11.59pm the day before travel and reservations are mandatory.
For more information about the special GWR through ticket visit here: https://tinyurl.com/bdx378bz or
for the Dartmouth Steam Railway & River Boat Company, visit Dartmouth Rail River:
https://www.dartmouthrailriver.co.uk/buy