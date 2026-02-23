Library supporters across Devon have responded in their thousands to Devon County Council’s recent questionnaire about proposed cuts to library services.
Dartmouth Library could be severely affected with proposals to reduce staffing from 37 hours over 6 days to 15 hours over 2½ days.
Now, a group of Dartmouth Library members are reviving the former ‘Friends of Dartmouth Library’ to respond to these - and future challenges - with a meeting on Thursday, March 12, from 5pm to 6pm in Dartmouth Library.
A spokesperson said: “We want to support Dartmouth library and its staff to ensure that their vital work with adults and children can continue.
“Any Library supporters who would like to hear about the new group and find out how they can become members will be most welcome to come along.”
