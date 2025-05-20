A batch of Grape Tree Raw Unsalted Macadamia Nuts is being recalled after testing revealed contamination with a strain of E. coli that can cause serious illness.
The affected 250g packs, with batch code G41 5 101 250610 and a best-before date of July 11, 2026, may contain Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC). Symptoms of STEC infection include severe and sometimes bloody diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and in some cases, haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS), a potentially fatal condition that can lead to kidney failure.
Grape Tree is urging customers not to eat the product and to return it to the store for a full refund. Point-of-sale notices have been displayed in shops where the product was sold, and further information is available by emailing [email protected].