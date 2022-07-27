Gorse fire fought by helicopter
A team effort has been fighting a gorse fire at Bolberry Down .
The fire had reignited so a number off assets had to be brought in.
A collaboration between the National Trust, South Devon Countryside and AH Helicopter Services Ltd coordinated by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service swung into action.
A Hughes 500 helicopter fitted with a bambi bucket repeatedly dropped 450 litres of sea water at a time on to the smouldering cliff edges.
As of July 28 the fire continues.
