Good news brewing for local charity
New Lion Brewery, a community owned brewery with a taproom at Meadowbrook in Dartington, are donating a percentage of the sales from their new community beer, ‘Local Hero’, to local charity Lifeworks.
The beer is brewed each year by the company, and a donation to a local organisation or charity is made from the sales. The beer is brewed from hops supplied by The New Lion Brewery members.
Lifeworks aim to give people with learning disabilities great lives, by creating opportunities so that the people they support can reach their full potential and are engaged with and valued by their communities. All of their work has been developed in response to the needs of people with learning disabilities and their families, and over the course of a year, the charity support 200 people with learning disabilities. Lifework’s services include the provision of residential and short breaks, specialist further education, and numerous community projects with our young people leading the way.
Robins is one of the four main services lifeworks offer. Set up in 1999, Robins is a purpose built home set up by Lifeworks that provides 24 hour care, support and opportunities for young people with learning disabilities up to the age of 18. The charity offers different care depending on each child’s requirements, with some receiving long-term residential care and others shorter breaks,
The charity help children and young people through their childhood and their teenage years into adulthood, helping them learn to live as independently as possible. Their highly skilled and caring staff provide tailored support to enable everyone to thrive and reach their full potential. The charity are passionate about providing quality support to young people with autism, sensory impairments, learning and physical disabilities.
Of New Lion’s decision to pick Lifeworks as the charity they want to support, Stuart Devlin, Digital Marketing & Fundraising Manager at Lifeworks said: “We are so grateful for the generosity of the New Lion Brewery who are launching a new beer from their taproom at Meadowbrook on Saturday October 22nd. The money we raise will go towards revamping our old sensory room and providing a more up to date sensory experience for all the young people that use Robins.”
