New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Gool Food Ltd at Gool Food Unit 14a, Central Avenue, Lee Mill Industrial Estate, Lee Mill; rated on January 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Sportsmans Arms at Blackawton; rated on January 16
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Country Maid at 47c Fore Street, Ivybridge; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Woolwell Fish Bar at 2 Woolwell Shopping Centre, School Drive, Woolwell; rated on January 10