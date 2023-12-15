New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Nelli's Village Cafe at 6 Old Bakery Cottages, Yealmpton; rated on December 5
• Rated 5: Bigbury Golf Club at Bigbury; rated on December 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Pilchard Inn at Burgh Island, Bigbury On Sea; rated on November 29