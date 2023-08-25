New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Hams’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Aramark Limited, at Princess Yachts International Plc, North Road, Lee Mill Industrial Estate, Lee Mill was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 3.
And Schoolhouse, at The Schoolhouse, The Old School Teahouse, Mothecombe was also given a score of five on August 1.
It means that of South Hams's 200 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 180 (90%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.