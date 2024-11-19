New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of South Hams’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Sailor V at 36-38 Fore Street, Salcombe; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: Kenyons Deli and Wine at Kenyons Deli And Wine, Frogmore; rated on October 29
• Rated 5: Start Bay Centre at The Old School, Slapton; rated on October 29
• Rated 5: Stokeley Cafe at Stokeley Farm Shop, Stokenham; rated on October 29
• Rated 5: Torcross Boat House at The Old Watch House, Torcross; rated on October 29
• Rated 5: The Orchard Kitchen at Dean Forge, Lower Dean; rated on October 25
It means that of South Hams's 196 similar establishments with ratings, 171 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.