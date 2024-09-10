New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Rumour at Rumour Wine Bar, 30 High Street, Totnes; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: Caf? Asia at Cafe Asia, 10 Mill Street, Kingsbridge; rated on June 12
• Rated 5: Kendricks Stoke Fleming at Leonards Cove Holiday Park, New Road, Stoke Fleming; rated on June 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Odd Wheel Pub at The Odd Wheel, Knighton Road, Wembury; rated on July 12
• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Higher Street, Kingswear; rated on May 24