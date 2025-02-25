New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Circa at 26 High Street, Totnes; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Gilliflower Kitchen at TQ9 ; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Otter Nurseries at Fordbrook Lane, Brixton; rated on February 4

• Rated 5: Supernatural Fuel Ltd at Unit 1, Woolston Yard, Loddiswell; rated on February 4

• Rated 5: Avon Mill Cafe at Avon Mill Garden Centre, Loddiswell; rated on February 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: King of Prussia at Church Street, Kingsbridge; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Sloop Inn at Bantham; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Ferry Boat Inn at Manor Street, Dittisham; rated on February 6