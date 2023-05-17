She spent a couple of hours enjoying the sunshine and company at the Creek’s End Inn Bar & Restaurant.
The 61 year old from Brixton (London) left the show four years ago following a very successful partnership with Sandi Bogle then her daughter Chancez. She operated from her south London flat.
She was one of the original cast members when the show began in 2013 and took part in the first nine series of the Channel 4 show before leaving in 2019.
She told reporters afterwards that she had blown all the money she earnt on her family and friends.
Sandra posed for plenty of photos and told people she was staying with a friend in Dartmouth.
Manager of the Creek’s End Terry Harvey said: ‘‘She was fantastic, a larger than life character, full of energy and very outgoing.
‘‘She was even doing jazz hands for people’s photographs.
She was loud, outgoing and great fun.’’
Her next stop was the Hope and Anchor in Hope Cove.
In an interview given a few years ago she revealled she had to watch two evenings of tv a week which was whittled down to just a few minutes on the one-hour show.
Sandra said Channel 4 even paid for takeways as well as her fee, her rent, council tax, water, electricity, TV license, all her bills and more.
Sandra said she left the show because they wouldn’t allow her to do any other tv work.
Sadly after she left the show she ended up homeless and penniless.
It seem’s she’s now back on her feet and enjoying life.