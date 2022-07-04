Go-slow protest hits the A38 in the South Hams

The South Hams has been hit by a rolling roadblock go-slow fuel protest on the A38 as protesters demonstrate against the ever increasing cost of petrol and diesel.

By Richard Harding   |   Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter   |
Monday 4th July 2022 10:08 am
Tesco petrol station
(Wiki Commons )

The A38 in the South Hams has been affected by the go-slow fuel protest affecting much of the country.

Protesters slowed the traffic with a rolling roadblock going north from Ivybridge earlier this morning.

The action is being taken to protest against ever rising fuel prices with some people sympathising at the action and others angry that the action is causing both delays and higher fuel consumption.

A separate protest has been affecting the M5.

