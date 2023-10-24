Organiser David Matthews said: “Two of us initially went up to the market, in favour of peace, prompted by the present terrible asymmetric conflict in Gaza, but also as a stand against all wars. Across the country, and indeed across the world, millions were gathering at the same time to express concern. Over an hour or so we distributed material and extracts from the Geneva Convention on the treatment of civilians during conflict. and people stopped to talk about what’s happening in Gaza. Many thanked us for taking a stand and being willing to bring the topic into the public forum.”