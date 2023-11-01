Dart Gig club took part in the National County Gig Rowing Championship, which took place at MountBatten Plymouth on the weekend of October 21 and 22. Devon, Cornwall, Dorset, Bristol/Someset and the East were represented. Dart Gig Club had nine adults selected for the adult competition and nine for the junior races.
Peta Chivers, Chairman of the club said: “Competition was fierce (with) Devon taking the silver in every race, never quite catching Cornwall who won the overall event. The closest races were the men’s vets and the boys U16’s. In both races Devon were first off the start, first around the race marks and narrowly beaten on the last strait.
“The Devon U15 girls were represented by Mabel Abbott, Flo Cooper and Charlotte Wilde. The U16 Devon crew was almost entirely made up of Dart girls – Neve Blair, Darcy Kefford-Parker, Lily Abbott, Romy Saltmarsh and Emma Eggleton. Kit Westcott raced in the U16 boys despite being a year younger than the rest of the crew.
“Dart Gig Club had rowers across the adult age categories: Nicola Varney and Caroline Tompson in the ladies vets, Bev Worthington, Katharine Money and Alison Bland in the supervets, Peta Chivers in the Masters. James Agates, Lance Worthington and John Puckey raced valiantly in the closely contested mens vets.”
Peta added: “It was a proud day for Dart Gig Club.”