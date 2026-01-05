Gas engineers are continuing to work to get supply up and running for the thousands of residents who have experienced outages following damage to a gas main pipe.
Wales and West Utilities said their teams worked late into the night yesterday (Sunday 4 January) and continued early this morning to restore gas supplies to customers in Malborough.
A spokesperson from Wales and West Utilities said: “We have also started the process of restoring gas supplies to properties in the Kingsbridge area, so our teams will be visiting properties there to put the gas back on safely for customers. However, we still have a high number of properties in Kingsbridge and Salcombe that we have not been able to access to isolate supplies.
“This means that after we have commissioned the local network and before we can transfer all our resources to the restoration of supplies in the area, we will need to monitor ‘no access’ properties to ensure that there are no gas escape traces within these properties. This is not ideal, but it is essential.
“As soon as these checks have been completed, we will move all our resources onto restoring supplies in the area.
“We remind customers that we will need to gain access to your properties to restore the supply.
“We again request that all property owners, landlords, letting agencies or designated key holders who are responsible for properties that we have not been able access contact us urgently so we can isolate your supplies to enable us to transfer our resources to the supply restoration process. This can be done by approaching one of the many engineers we have working in the area directly or by calling us on 0800 912 2999.
“If anyone does smell gas in the area, then please contact the National Gas Emergency number on 0800 111 999”.
